Sadly another break-up, Vishal Dadlani files for divorce from wife Priyali!

While the industry faced many breakups and splits in the year 2016, 2017 too started on the same note it seems.

Few days ago Salman’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira took the step to file for a divorce with husband Pulkit Samrat. Then, now music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani too took the step to file for a divorce with wife Priyali.

When he was asked about it, this is what he had to say, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.”

Vishal Dadlani and Priyali tied the knot a few years ago.

On the professional note, Vishal–Shekhar have given several mega hits to the industry with albums like Sultan, Chennai Express, Student Of The Year and more.

Recently, Vishal was in the news for a controversy as the music duo was accused of plagiarism for the Befikre song- Nashe So Chadh Gayi. However, Vishal Dadlani said that the news was rubbish.

When asked to talk about it, he said “Haven’t copied a tune in 17 years. Not about to start now. Bizarre and uncanny coincidence, but anything I say will sound defensive, so I’m not even going to try. There is no doubt, the melodies of both first lines are exactly the same.”

Well! Let’s see what happens with the music composer’s personal life now.

