Vivan Bhatena To Play The Villain In Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan is all set to step into the shoes of Salman Khan. Yes! Salman Khan had earlier been in Judwaa which was a superhit. Now Varun Dhawan is going to be in Judwaa 2. Also, the stylish model Vivan Bhatena will be seen in the film playing the villain.

Vivan, recently seen in Dangal with his cameo, was seen in many other films like Hero starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

Reports suggest that the actor has gained some weight for his role in Judwaa 2. And with his killer looks, it’s gonna be very difficult for the girls to decide whom to keep the eyes on.

Judwaa 2, believed to release this year also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Tapsee Pannu as the leading ladies in the film.

Well! We cannot wait to watch them together.

Let’s hope that the sequel lives up to the expectations after the grand success of Judwaa back then starring Karisma Kapoor as Salman’s ladylove.