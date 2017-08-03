Vogue Beauty Awards 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani Turn Heads!

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and many others were seen in their best glam at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017, held in Mumbai on August 2, 2017.

Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 saw some of the biggest stars in attendance. B-town celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Disha Patani, Shamita Shetty, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, and many others were seen in their best glamorous appearance.

Disha Patani upped the glamour quotient in her thigh high slit cut Nikhil Thampi gown while Karima Kapoor looked stunning in Amit Aggarwal dress that grabbed all the eyeballs. Dia Mirza made a pretty appearance in a silver Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna designer gown. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit was totally a winner.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan walked the red carpet in support of the women of his family. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made it to Vogue’s August 2017 cover yesterday.

While the legend’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honored with the ‘global icon award’.

Varun Dhawan walked away with the ‘Most Beautiful Man of the Year’ award while and Akshay Kumar was awarded the ‘Most Beautiful Man of the Decade’. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor walked away with the accolade for ‘Most Beautiful Couple’.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE PHOTOS!

Watch Video: Aamir Khan REACTS On Salman And Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office Failure