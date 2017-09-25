Vogue Women Of The Year 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma And Others Win Big!

Vogue India celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday night attended by Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many others. B-town beauties were seen dressed in their fashionable best.

Aishwarya grabbed all the limelight as she posed for the shutterbugs in her black gown. The actress also posed for the cameras on the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan. Aish grabbed Vogue Influencer Of The Decade while SRK took away the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award.

Sonam Kapoor, who won the Vogue and IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year award from her father Anil Kapoor, looked stunning in an emerald green gown.

On the other than, Anushka Sharma looked drop dead gorgeous in a gorgeous gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actress bagged Vogue Game Changer of The Year Award. Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna won the Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year.

Check out the full video from the Vogue Women Of The Year Award: