Want To Watch Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Trailer? Details Here

The mini trails of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal have been appreciated by the audiences.

The idea of mini trails was introduced so that the audiences get acquainted with the characters, Harry and Sejal. The trailer of the movie was earlier going to be released with Tubelight. But, the makers decided to change their promotional tactics.

Reportedly, it was SRK’s idea to not release the actual trailer but mini trails of the movie. It is an exceptionally creative way to create curiosity and it even resulted in people to acknowledge the characters rather than the plot. A source informed DNA saying, “SRK wanted the audience to know the characters Harry and Sejal and find familiarity with them before they launch the trailer.”

Shah Rukh Khan is also the producer of the movie under Red Chillies Entertainment and now the actor intends to release a full-fledged trailer of the movie. Till now, five mini trails and three songs have been launched. The source further adds, “That was always the plan. To release around six-seven mini trails and three songs first, followed by the trailer. The trailer is expected to hit digital platforms sometime next week. The team is now discussing whether they want to have a proper event as well.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan as Harry, a tourist guide in Europe and Anushka Sharma plays Sejal, a lawyer on a trip to Europe. The movie is scheduled to release on August 4.