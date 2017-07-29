Watch: Aamir Khan’s Heartfelt Message In Support Of Assam And Gujarat Flood Victims

Floods in Gujarat and Assam due to excess rain has affected lots of people and their houses. Thousands of people have displaced due to flood. Many had to seek shelter in 363 relief camps. Over 15,700 flood affected people were evacuated by rescue teams in 21 districts. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also come in support of the victims and also urges his fans to come out and support each one who has lost their house in floods. The actor, who is known to raises his voice for greater causes, this time again makes an appeal to his fans.

The superstar shared a video in support of the victims of Assam and Gujarat floods. He said, “Assam and Gujarat are affected by devastating floods. The residents of the two states are facing a lot of trouble and many people have lost their lives. We stand helpless in front of the fury of nature but we are not helpless to help the victims of the floods. Thus, I appeal you to help our brothers and sisters in Assam and Gujarat and contribute in the Chief Minister Relief Funds of the two states. I will also do the same and I request you to do the same as well. Thank you.”