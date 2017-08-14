Watch: Akshay Kumar And Ranveer Singh Dancing Like Nobody Watching Them For Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Success!

The actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are celebrating the success of Toiler: Ek Prem Katha!

The box-office had almost dried up after failures of so many Bollywood films. But it is Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which has broken the long trail of flops this year. The film has managed to impress the audience and the critics as well as perform great at the box-office. Akshay’s film had already had the support of the actors like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan who had also promoted the film along with the star cast.

The film has already earned around Rs 50 crore in just the three days of its release. And with the upcoming holiday, that is the Independence Day coming up, the growth in the business is expected to be high.

Akshay’s wife Twinkle has already had tweeted on the phenomenal success of the film. She wrote, “So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!”

And now the actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are celebrating the success by dancing their hearts out. The latter has posted an insanely hilarious video where the two of them can be seen doing cheap dance moves.

Sharing the video on social media, Ranveer writes, “Pressure se mukt ho, apna manoranjan Toilet se karo! #shitguys @akshaykumar #ToiletEkPremKatha”

Earlier also, the actor had helped in promoting TEPK by posting a video with lead actress of the film, Bhumi Pednekar. He had written, “When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha this Friday! @akshaykumar @psbhumi”

The box-office collections of films of even big superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had not been up to the mark this year. But Akshay Kumar’s film has been able to create that magic at the box-office. And we are sure that the numbers are going to grow massively in the upcoming days!

