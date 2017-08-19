Watch: Akshay Kumar REACTS To Wife Twinkle Khanna’s Tweet Mocking Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan!

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has saved the sinking ship of an ailing film industry. With this, wife Twinkle Khanna mocked Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box office. Both the films failed to live up to audience expectations. Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal have flopped despite having stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which only proves that content is the king and audience reviews surely matter.

Well, the first half of 2017 has been a darker phase for the Bollywood industry with no big hits. However, Akshay Kumar’s latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha saves the sinking ship and is inching to Rs 100 crore club.

After knowing about the film’s Box Office update and the positive reviews that are doing rounds on the social media, Twinkle Khanna had taken to twitter saying, “So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!”

Twinkle’s this post took an indirect dig at the lukewarm performance of films like Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

Just yesterday, Akshay Kumar had joined ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ success press conference held in Mumbai via Skype from London. While addressing the media, Akshay reacted to Twinkle’s tweet.

To this, Akshay Kumar said, “Twinkle’s tweet on Bollywood constipation on hits is funny.”

He further said, “There are many jokes which are being made on ‘Toilet’ which is good for the society. People are talking about it.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is currently doing good business at the Box Office and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in key roles.