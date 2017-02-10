Watch: Akshay Kumar And Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana Trailer Is Gripping And Intense

PINK actress Taapsee Pannu is back with a bang and is seen venturing into some powerful and strong roles. Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the character of Shabana in her upcoming film Naam Shabana that also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The trailer of the much-talked film is finally out. Coming from the Baby director Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana is reportedly inspired by a real-life lady Shabana. The film marks to be India’s first spin-off based character on Taapsee‘s character from Baby

In the trailer, the actress is seen carrying out some the action sequences and punches as she is hired for specific assignments/missions as a RAW agent. The trailer showcases how one woman becomes a helping hand for the system. The trailer reads a powerful line, “One woman dares to do what no one does.” Not much has been revealed in the trailer but it intriguing and raises curiosity to know more about the gripping story. Akshay Kumar like always is seen at his best and has delivered some powerful dialogues.

Directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir and Virendra Saxena.

Watch the trailer below: