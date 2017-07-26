Hilarious Video: Akshay Kumar Gets A Flying Kick From Daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar’s day out with daughter Nitara goes hilariously wrong.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the shooting for his next, ‘Gold’, took some time out from his busy schedule for daughter Nitara. However, Akshay’s day out with daughter Nitara went wrong.

The actor shared a hilarious video of him and Nitara spending time in the park. The video sees Khiladi actor happily swinging his daughter. The laughter moment comes when the actor gets hit on the chest by Nitara as the swing comes closer towards him.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram with a caption, “Daddy’s day out gone wrong #ParentLife.”

This is surely adorable and cannot to be missed the hilarious moment between father and daughter!

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Jolly LLB 2, is currently waiting for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release on August 11. Other than this, Akshay has two upcoming projects – 2.0, Padman and Gold.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently in the news for holding national flag wrongly at ICC Women’s World Cup finals between India Vs England that happened on Sunday in Lords. Akshay was trolled for his mistake but the patriotic actor accepted the fact that in excitement he made mistake and made an apology on Twitter.

Akshay wrote, “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn’t mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed.”

