Watch: Angry Rishi Kapoor Shouts At Photographers While Welcoming Lord Ganesh!

Rishi Kapoor lashes out at media for no reason while welcoming Lord Ganesha at his home yesterday.

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has often hit headlines, courtesy his short-tempered nature. While the veteran actor has irked many with his anger, this time again he has managed to upset media. Rishi Kapoor recently welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home. The media was there to cover the event. As he stepped out of his car while bringing Bappa at home, photographers chanted, ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya”

However, this did not go well with Rishi Kapoor and we wonder why. The Kapoor and Sons actor was seen getting angry on media reporters when they shouted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. He said, “mere saath jyada husyati nai karna (don’t act over smart with me)”

Well, this is not for the first time. Last year, Rishi Kapoor had pushed a journalist while on his way for Ganpati visarjan. His brother Randhir Kapoor was caught ‘slapping’ a reporter, who seems to be approaching him for a byte, while Rishi had ‘pushed’ a man who approached him for a selfie.

This happened last year when the Kapoors were on their way to immerse the family’s Ganesh idol, installed at R K Studios at Chembur.

Watch the video of Rishi getting angry at the reporters: