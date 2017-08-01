Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Trailer Is Quirky, Hilarious And Refreshing!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s trailer ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ is out.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar wooed their fans with their sizzling chemistry in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Well, it’s time that we revisit Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s cute chemistry in their next, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. Finally, the much-awaited trailer of the film is out and looks quirky, refreshing and something we haven’t seen before.

It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend showcased in the best entertaining way. The story of the film revolves around the non-hot, non-cool couple Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi). The trailer is hilarious with amazing punch lines from Ayushmann, while Bhumi is a firecracker. She is definitely winning hearts once again with her amazing acting skills. The trailer showcases imperfection in a relationship followed by a rollercoaster ride to marry each other.

Ayushmann and Bhumi’s cute chemistry looks refreshing. Ayushmann and Bhumi fit the bill perfectly for this part and we think, nobody better than them could have done justice to this kind of love story.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been filmed in Haridwar, which was also the setting for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The locations, the styling and everything in the trailer has been showcased amazingly. Each character in the trailer is a true hero.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. Shubh Mangal Savdhan also marks the directorial debut of South actor-director RS Prasanna.

The film releases on September 1, 2017!