Watch Public Review: Bareilly Ki Barfi Hit Or Flop?

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ makes audiences laugh with a fun filled and simple love story.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Kirti Sanon and R Rajkumar. The movie released today and it has been getting good reviews from audiences on the first day.

The film has a strong content base and has got positive reviews from celebrities and critics for an interesting story idea. The comedy movie ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ is said to be the entertainer of the year. The rom-com is already winning hearts with the people for its catchy songs and quirky characters.

The three characters Bitti, Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi are stuck in love triangle in the town of Bareilly. Bitti played by actress Kriti Sanon is seen as a bubbly girl who loves break dance. She falls in love with Pritam Vidrohi aka Rajkumar Rao who is an author in the movie. Kriti Sanon then enlists the help of Chirag Dubey played by actor Ayushmann Khurrana a local printing press owner.

The movie is said to be an adaptation of a French novel ‘Ingredients of Love’. The Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has scripted the movie and has changed the setting to Uttar Pradesh.

Audiences have liked the movie for its story and considered Bareilly Ki Barfi as very entertaining. Even though the movie is said to be quite old fashioned but it makes up for it with a funny side to the movie.

Audiences have mixed feelings on who’s the better actor in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Ayushamann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao are two different actors with different styles of acting. The movie is said to be a family entertainer with a very sweet and simple love story.

