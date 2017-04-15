Watch: Bigg Boss Ex-contestant Sofia Hayat Se*ually Assaulted In Mecca, Posts A Video Narrating The Incident!

454 SHARES Share Tweet

Sofia Hayat posts a video on her Instagram handle talking about her horrible experience at Mecca.

The model and actress, Sofia Hayat, who has been a contestant of the Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss, became famous after she stepped out of the house. She had participated in the seventh season of the show and had gained much attention.

The actress also came into limelight when she turned into a nun a few years ago, leaving behind her career as a model. But very soon changing her mind, she got engaged to Vlad Stanescu, last month. Since then, she has been sharing lots of pictures with her fiancé.

Now she has shocked all of us by posting a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she has said that she has been se*xually assaulted while she was trying to touch the black stone at Mecca.

The actress has narrated the whole incident in the video posted on her Instagram handle. She has also talked of how the religion Islam is not about assaulting women, instead respecting them. She was at Mecca with her fiancé Vlad, for performing Umrah.

