Watch: Bipasha Basu’s Tough Expressions To Hubby Karan Singh Grover!

Last year, TV and Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bollywood’s Bong beauty, Bipasha Basu. Since then the two have been seen flaunting their love and bond throughout the wedding and post-wedding.

Being the valentine week, the two were seen having and enjoying pre-Valentine’s dinner in the weekend. But what’s fishy here is the fact that the two seemed to be disturbed with each other. Although, they didn’t make it obvious enough by talking about it but their expressions were enough to convey the hardships that could be going possibly. Let’s hope all is well between the two.

They’ll celebrate their wedding anniversary this April.

Haven’t got an idea yet about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, watch this video of the two recently captured.

Karan’s marriage with Bipasha is the third marriage in life. Bipasha after having relationships with Dino Morea and John Abraham finally found love in Karan Singh’s life.

