Watch This Deadly Stunt Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Will Be Doing In Tiger Zinda Hai!

The director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the reports that Salman and Katrina will shoot for high-octane sequences.

The IIFA awards have been concluded and various celebrities are heading back to resume their pending work. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are heading to Morocco to shoot for another schedule of their upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai. It is a sequel to the 2012-released Ek Tha Tiger which was an action packed movie. No one would expect anything less from its sequel so the makers are trying their best to make it an even more stunt-friendly movie than its prequel.

The actors had been working hard so that they can do justice to the stunts that they would be performing. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had informed a leading daily, “So far, we have captured some great action and stunt sequences with Salman and Katrina. Now, we will shoot high-octane sequences with both of them. And we look forward to some serious excitement on sets.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now the director has posted a video of the stunts that Katrina and Salman would perform. He posted the video on Twitter yesterday and captioned it: ”Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #TomStruthers and team 🙂 . Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited.”

Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #Tom Struthers and team 🙂 . Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited 😊 pic.twitter.com/2geH4jpsmp — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2017



Tom Struthers is the man behind the stunt sequences. He is known for his work in various famous Hollywood movies. A source informs, “These trained stallions were part of Troy, The Mummy and Steven Spielberg’s War Horse. Action in Tiger Zinda Hai will be overlooked by leading Hollywood technicians, led by Tom Struthers, the action coordinator of movies like The Dark Knight.” Presumably, a great movie is in the making.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in a movie after five years. People are excited to see them together and even more excited to see them perform some deadly and awesome stunts. The movie’s trailer will be released with Judwaa 2 in which Salman Khan has a cameo too. Judwaa 2 releases on September 29.

On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai will release on December 22.

Watch Video : GOOD NEWS For All Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Fans!