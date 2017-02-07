Watch: Dear Zindagi’s Deleted Scene About Alia Bhatt’s First Peculiar Date

Here are some deleted scenes of Alia Bhatt- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt’s year in Bollywood has been a terrific one. She delivered two movies this year – Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. For the former, she has been sweeping all the awards in the best actress category. For the latter, her performance was appreciated a lot.

Dear Zindagi, dealing with mental health issues, was very widely appreciated and loved especially Alia’s character. This Gauri Shinde film was about world through eyes of a young girl, Kyra who while is successful in her career has a constant struggle with personal life.

The filmmakers have been releasing deleted scenes that didn’t make it to the final cut. These deleted scenes are a take and interpretation of events of usual everyday life.

In a new deleted scene, Alia’s character tries casual dating after several heartbreaks. She meets a guy for coffee who turns out to be extremely weird. Amidst the conversation, the guy sneezes and calls it allergies which he gets every day at 4:30 pm. Kyra has this ‘Why am I here?’ moment right after hearing that. After the date, she calls one of her friends ranting about how she regrets wasting two hours of her life.

As a true representation of actual life, the scene portrays very well the nuances that play when people go for the first date which turns out to be awkward and weird at least on the first date.

Dear Zindagi also stars Shah Rukh Khan as a therapist. Alia Bhatt will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Dharma Production’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania which is slated to release on March 10.

Watch: In this scene, Dr Khan takes Kaira to a fort in Goa and narrates the story of a Portuguese lady, Dona Maria, who lived as a man for 14 years.

