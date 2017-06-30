Watch: Deepika Padukone’s Workout Secret Revealed

Check out the video of Deepika Padukone’s training during her shooting for xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone has been a badminton player when she was young. Along with having an athletic body, the actress is well known for her flexibility due to her regular exercise schedules. This year, the actress debuted in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage and her action sequences were remarkable. Recently, Farhan Dhalla who trained Deepika for the Hollywood movie posted a throwback video of Deepika’s workout during the shooting of the movie.

In the video, Deepika is seen performing a few exercises while flaunting her toned legs in an all black outfit. The actress seems quite flexible while exercising due to her early influence with athletics.

The caption of the video read, “#ThrowbackThursday A sample of the training I did with Deepika Padukone to help prepare for her role in #XXXTheReturnOfXanderCage. Every moment is an opportunity for us to grow and transform. We are all unique and have a unique path. No two paths and no two bodies are the same. You are the star of your own life. It’s important we strive to be the best version of ourselves always. Let this video inspire you to reflect and take inspired action. Who are you today? Who do you wish to become? How can you grow? Set an intention. Have a vision and ask yourself What can I do even if it’s a small step today to grow and evolve honouring my uniqueness? Then pay attention and the guidance you seek will come. I’m sending you all lots of love and Angel blessings #bollywoodtrainer #deepikapadukone.”

While on the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

