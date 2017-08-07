Watch Video: Dharmendra Gets Emotional While Talking About Dilip Kumar’s Degrading Health

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar have worked together in a Bollywood film and hence share a close bond with each other.

The veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar will turn 95 this year, on December 11. Due to his old age, the actor is not keeping very well these days. Recently, he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on last Wednesday evening. When another veteran actor Dharmendra was talked about the same, he got emotional.

According to the reports, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar had to be admitted to the hospital because of dehydration and urine infection. He is currently in one of the most renowned hospitals of Mumbai, Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. After complaints of dehydration and urine infection, there were also reports of kidney failure. He has been kept in an ICU and is continuously under observation.

Talking about his friend from the industry, Dharmendra said, “I am sad. Any person would get sad if his brother is not well. I always pray from him. And now I am praying for him even more. My heart says that he will get well very soon and come back home. All of you please pray for him.”

When a reporter asked him about an incident from a party, the veteran actor said, “There are so many incidents like that. On all those things, we can make a whole movie. Wherever we went, we have created so many memories together.”

Dilip Kumar, due to his bad health, left his profession of acting. He was last seen in the film Qila in the year 1998. He has given some of the phenomenal works of the Hindi film industry and hence has been felicitated with numerous awards over the years. Even the Government of India honoured the legendary actor with the Padma Bhushan in 1991, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

