Watch: Even Salman Khan Goes Gaga On Seeing This Customized Ferrari Of A Rich Dubai Kid

Salman Khan can’t hold his excitement after seeing this customized Ferrari of a rich Dubai kid!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has minted a lot of money with his numerous blockbuster films. It is needless to say that the superstar is extremely rich and can afford all kind of luxuries. So after all of this, can anyone imagine that the actor is drooling over someone’s else car?

Yes, you read that right. Salman, who himself owns an entire fleet of luxury cars, has gone gaga seeing a customized Ferrari of a super rich kid from Dubai. Rashid Belhasa, a boy aged mere 15, has got himself a limited version of a red Ferrari. He has got the logo of Louis Vuitton embossed all over his car.

Salman met the boy and even saw his Ferrari. He also saw his video which the boy made for his YouTube channel. And the star looked all amazed seeing the young boy’s luxury!

Rashid has shared a video on Instagram writing, “@beingsalmankhan checking my out my new video of my new Ferrari #bollywood #india #mumbai #indian #mydubai #salmankhan #moneykicks.”

He has shared another one with the caption, “@beingsalmankhan checking out my new car #ferrari #salmankhan #india #bollywood #mumbai #supreme”

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he was last seen in the Eid release ‘Tubelight’, which performed average at the box-office. He is next going to be seen in the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. The film is going to bring back the much-loved pair together on-screen after 5 long years.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be packed with fiery action sequences. It is slated to release on December 22, this year.

Apart from this, the actor is also going to be a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.