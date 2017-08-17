Watch: A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra Is Not Going To Be So Gentle In His Film!

Sidharth Malhotra shares a video of his training for fight sequences in his next film A Gentleman.

The Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are very soon going to be seen sharing screen space together in the film A Gentleman. The film, also a romantic comedy drama, is going to be action-packed with the actor performing some thrilling stunts.

Sidharth will also be seen indulged in fights, a trailer of which he has shared on social media. The actor has shared a video of his training for fight sequences for A Gentleman.

Sharing the video, he writes, “#AGentleman action training all thanks to Cyril Raffaelli! Our action choreographer #throwback”

#AGentleman action training all thanks to Cyril Raffaelli 💪👍! Our action choreographer #throwback https://t.co/6Z3WzFj3YH — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 17, 2017

The film is also going to feature a sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Jacqueline. But there were reports that there was a kissing scene in the film, which the CBFC is finding too long and hence wanted it to be chopped.

Talking about that at a film event, the actor said, “The kissing scene is there. It has not been cut.”

The directors of the film also said, “I am surprised how the reports came up and who is telling such stories. I don’t know why there is a big deal about kissing scenes. It is not cut. So the report is not true.”

A Gentleman is slated to release on August 25, this year.

Talking about the work front of Sidharth Malhotra, he is also coming with the film Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha, which is slated to release on November 3, this year. He is also a part of Aiyaary which is due release on January 26, in the next year.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez is going to be seen in films like Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan which is releasing on September 29, this year. She is also a part of Drive which stars Sushant Singh Rajput.