Watch: A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra Perform Hand To Hand Action

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky features Sidharth Malhotra portraying two distinctive roles. While Gaurav will bring to the forefront the ‘Susheel Gentleman’, Rishi will showcase Sidharth go raw and rustic as he performs the Risky action.

The makers of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky released a BTS of Sidharth as Rishi and the actor nails it like a complete badass!

The BTS features Sidharth performing hardcore hand to hand action.

The actor is seen not only deliver action moves effortlessly but also look every bit raw and Risky.

Speaking about Sidharth’s Risky avatar, director Krishna DK said, “Sidharth is meant for action. He is like perfect. He is got the physic he is got the agility. All of this required training. Sidharth actually trained with Sero the fight choreographer”.

Sharing details about his understanding of the action form, Sidharth said, “Hand to hand combat you can’t fake that shit. There is a style element, there is a time element there is a strength element”.

The BTS showcases Sidharth undergo rigorous training sessions in order to get his act right. The actor is seen absorbing the kinesics with complete precision.

Lead actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to share all that went behind the scenes in the making of Risky Rishi. The actress tweeted, “Sundar, Susheel & Risky – this Gentleman has it all Watch @S1dharthM doing insane hand-to-hand action @foxstarhindi”.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

The trailer of the film and the electrifying songs has garnered praises from across the quarters.



The film brings to the audiences, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra sizzling chemistry on screen.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.