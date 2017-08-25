Watch: Guess Which Bollywood Khan Does Jacqueline Fernandez Find A Gentleman Who Is Sundar Susheel Risky!

Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘A Gentleman’ has finally released today. The sizzling duo left no stone unturned for the promotions, which is eventually keeping their film in the limelight for all the good reasons.

During an exclusive chat with Business Of Cinema for the film’s promotions, Jacqueline and Sidharth Malhotra soared up the temperature with their stylish appearance. The duo undoubtedly makes a good pair and is leaving no stone unturned to make us fall in love with their chemistry that we are eagerly waiting to catch on the silver screen today.

The stunning onscreen couple was seen at their candid best during the interview. From sharing their most embarrassing moment to sharing the weirdest compliment they received so far, Jacky and Sid were in the fun-filled like never before.

As the title of the film suggests, ‘Sundar Susheel Risky’, Jacqueline and Sid were asked to name one person from the industry who they think has the quality of all three- ‘Sundar Susheel Risky’.

Guess what? Jacqueline Fernandez immediately named ‘Salman Khan’, while Sidharth named ‘Karan Johar’ as the ‘Sundar Susheel Risky’ of the industry. With this rapid fire ended up on an interesting note.

Well, we all know Jacqueline has always kept her first priority for Salman. Salman and Jacqueline became close friends during their film, ‘Kick’. Both of them had put everyone in thought about them dating each other. However, the rumours turned up to be baseless.

Watch the amazing full interview of Sid and Jacqueline with Business Of Cinema right here:



A Gentleman is a story of a case of mistaken identity that rocks Gaurav’s life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’ fun-loving element in the trailer qualifies to be a movie to look forward to. It looks to be another good content movie that audience might look forward to watching out.

Helmed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, the film has released today, August 25 release.

