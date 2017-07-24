Watch: Hard Work Behind Arjun Kapoor’s Double Role In Mubarakan Making Video

The makers of Mubarakan have released a video showcasing the hard work behind making of Karan and Charan

Arjun Kapoor who is playing a dual role of Karan Singh and Charan Singh had to go under multiple tasks for a perfect screenplay.

The video showcases all the hardwork that went on creating an accurate double role on screen.

The makers had used a device named mosys which was playing a major role in filming of Arjun’s dual character.

Arjun aka Karan and Charan had to work all day all night so that he could fit into the criteria for filming a double role.

The actor had to shoot for 63 minutes with himself which is the longest period of double role in Indian Cinema.

Anees Bazmee director of the film shares, “The duration of double role in this film is not there in any other film”.

Arjun had to shoot for hours in a particular dimensional area as per the devices requirement which was used to create the dual visibility on screen.

The actor has left no stone unturned ingetting into the skin of his characters and switch roles instantly.

The film has a power pack ensemble star cast bringing together Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty together.

The songs of the movie, like the title song Mubarakan, Hawa Hawa, The Goggle Song and Jatt Jaguar, have topped music charts and have gone on to become party anthems.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.