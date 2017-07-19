Watch: Here’s Why Sonakshi Sinha Was Replaced By Shraddha Kapoor In Haseena Parkar!

Haseena Parkar Director Apoorva Lakhia reveals why he picked Shradhha for his lead

The first trailer of Haseena Parkar was premiered at the city’s famous ‘Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. The movie is based on Mumbai’s don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and her struggles in life. It shows how difficult her life was as the sister of a most wanted don in the city.

At the trailer launch, Apoorva Lakhia shared why he cast Shraddha Kapoor instead of Sonakshi Sinha:

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor was the second choice for Haseena Parkar

Director Apoorva Lakhia stated the reason to choosing Shraddha to play Haseena by saying, ”….She was doing Force 2 at that time and John was injured. And I couldn’t wait any longer so I went and spoke to her and I said that…if the dates are not working out we should both move ahead and she agreed to that. And after that, it was the same struggle all over again. And the next person I had in mind was totally Shraddha because not only can she look 17(years) like she does now and she also looks 45 (years) like she does in the trailer…”

The main role was first offered to Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha but due to the clashing of work dates, she was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor instead. Apoorva also stated that she was perfect for the role of Haseena because she (Haseena) needed to be bubbly and then serious in the later half of the film and Shraddha could easily pull them both off.

The “Dabaang’ actress was okay with the change as she was busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Force 2’ with actor John Abraham.

‘Haseena Parkar’ is set to release in the next month on August 18, 2017.