Watch: Hrithik Roshan Almost Breaks Down While Talking About Kangana Ranaut Controversy!

Hrithik Roshan haven’t been speaking about his controversy with Kangana Ranaut for the last three or four years. It’s only now after years, Hrithik Roshan has come out and given his perspective. The actor has finally faced cameras and people only to put out his side of the story. While Kangana Ranaut has always been quite vocal on the matter, Hrithik spoke only yesterday for the first time in an interview with Arnab Goswami.

During the interview, Hrithik Roshan firstly clarifies that he is not a victim and that anything that would happen in his life would not make him think such about himself. Hrithik opens his heart out saying, “I know that whatever I say, can and will be used against me, mainly because of who I am…I have to be very honest that I am very uncomfortable right now….I am not a person who likes to confront. I never had a single fight in my life neither with a man or a girl. Even in my divorce there was not fight.”

Hrithik, who almost broke down, further said, “I ask myself a simple question, every single time, “what’s the shortest route to peace.” I get my answer and I follow. I also know that there is absolutely no grace in what I am doing right now. There is no grace in sitting and testifying my character, and making myself sound “right” and “good”, “true”, and by implicating somebody else wrong. I don’t think that’s graceful. I was also very very afraid and have been afraid that my words will be misconstrued. I might come as strong, they might think me aggressive. If I might show some emotion, they might think me weak. “

Hrithik poured his heart out like never before in this interview that will be aired tomorrow at 8 PM.

Watch the full promo video of the interview right here:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s statement on the Kangana issue was a testimony of the strong voice that the digital audience represents as millennials.

In a day-long Twitter trend ‘TRUTH STANDS WITH HRITHIK’ Twitterate came in support for the Superstar in large numbers.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s official statement on Kangana Ranaut issue that was released yesterday: