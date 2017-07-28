Watch: Hrithik Roshan REACTS To Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Controversy

The Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had a few choice words to say to the ongoing Nepotism drama surrounding actress Kangana Ranaut.

Hrithik Roshan was seen leaving after the ‘RaagDesh’ screening. Paparazzi caught him and asked the most important question going around Bollywood; Nepotism.

The nepotism controversy has dragged on for months now. The recent IIFA event in New York brought back to focus. The hosts Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan had made comments on the original incident. The celebrities’ received ample backlash from Twitteratis and apologized publicly.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan passed an open letter to a leading newspaper apologizing to Kangana Ranaut for his joke and explained that it does exist in the industry. While the actress had kept mum on this matter, she finally responded with her own long open letter addressing every issue and justifying her comment.

Since then the drama has spread to the whole of Bollywood. Actors are busy promoting their movies and are being asked this same question.

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Suniel Shetty and others have responded about this nepotism controversy in their own ways.

Hrithik Roshan’s reaction has definitely made news. The actor chose to reply with “Kuch Nai” (Nothing) as a response to the controversy.

Watch Video Here:



The actor was linked to Kangana Ranaut and has managed to finally be free from all the controversial emails and rumours surrounding the actress from last year. Hrithik Roshan has smartly replied to the nepotism drama and kept himself out of this issue. Hopefully, the actor’s comment doesn’t start another controversy.