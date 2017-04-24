Watch: Jiyo Re Baahubali Song Promo Baahubali: The Conclusion Will Add To Your Excitement!

The promo of the first song from Baahubali: The Conclusion is out and will leave you even more restless for the film.

When it comes to any other Bollywood film, the makers keep on releasing trailers and songs of the film time to time. This is important for the promotion of the film. But the makers of Baahubali series have not felt the need to do so. This is because the first trailer and the answer to the much awaited question from the first part alone have created phenomenal amount of buzz amongst the audience.

Just to add to the eagerness of watching the film, the makers released the promo of first song from Baahubali: The Conclusion. The 30 second video of ‘Jiyo Re Baahubali’ features Prabhas as Baahubali ruling the kingdom.

We can see him riding on horse, his fierce moves, firing weapons, and the amazing flair with swords. Baahubali seems to be a perfect ruler as the people of Mahishmati kingdom can be seen cheering for him and showering flowers on the king.

The music of the powerful song has been given by M M Kreem. The Hindi version ‘Jiyo re Baahubali’ has been sung by Daler Mehndi along with and Ramya Behara. The Telugu version of the song, ‘Saahore Baahubali’ has also been sung by Daler Mehndi accompanied by M M Kreem and Mounima. There is also the Tamil version of the song, ‘Bali Bali Baahubali’ for which, Yazin Nazar, Vijay Yesudas and Shwetha Mohan have given the vocals.

Talking about his fondness for the superheroes with IANS, Prabhas the actor says, “Even though I was very fond of superheroes such as He-Man and Superman from a very young age, I never thought of I would play such characters in my career. I need to thank S.S. Rajamouli for offering me a superhero-like character.”

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, this year.

