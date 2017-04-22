TKKS 100th Episode: Did Kapil Sharma Just Thank Sunil Grover For The Success Of His Show?

The Kapil Sharma Show will be airing its 100th episode this Saturday. The show has reached a milestone and to celebrate the occasion, the team has shot a special episode. In a recent video released by Sony TV, the celebration can be clearly seen. The set was well-decorated with a big 100 written in the background.

On reaching this far with the show, Kapil Sharma, the host of the show, took the opportunity to thank everyone for making his show a grand success. He thanked all the celebs belonging to different industry, who had come on his show. Although, indirectly but the comedian also thanked Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who have earlier refused to join back his show.

We can see the comedy king in the video stating, “Today is our 100th episode. I would like to thank our audience, all the celebrities who have come to our show—be it from sports or any other industry. I would like to thank our on-stage team or backstage team and all those people who are with us today, and those who are not with us.”

Another integral part of the show, Navjot Singh Siddhu added saying, “I look at this show as destiny. It is like a bouquet crafted by God. It’s not possible for just one person to make and successful run such a big show for so many episodes. I pray and request everyone to not let this bouquet fall apart, and keep it united. Yeh guldasta sirf mera ya tera nahi hai, yeh pure desh ka guldasta hai, isse bikharne mat do.”

Kapil celebrated the special episode with members of National Women Cricket Team. The upcoming episode of the show will be having Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulam Goswami as guests.