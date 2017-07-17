Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS On Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood Debut

Sara Ali Khan’s step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan has to say this on her debut in the Bollywood film industry!

While the debate of Nepotism still continues in the Bollywood film industry, there are many star kids set to make their debuts. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain are only to name a few.

Among all those, another star kid is Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make her debut in the industry. The young lady is the daughter of the actors and ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

While her parents got separated back in 2004, both of them have been very supportive towards her passion for acting. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is her step mother, also has some positive thoughts on her becoming an actress. The mother-daughter duo shares a very special equation with each other and is almost like friends.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kareena was at a book launch event where she talked about Sara’s acting debut in the industry. The actress said, ”I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes. She is looking amazing and gorgeous and I truly believe that with her beauty and talent she is going to rock the industry.”

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s debut, she is going to be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of the male lead. The film is said to be a love story, which is in its pre-production stage. It is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her comeback with Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veerey Di Wedding’. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Watch Video :