Watch: Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor Having Fun, Chopped Off Their Jagga Jasoos Director Anurag Basu’s Hair!

Katrina Kaif chopping of director Anurag Basu’s hair.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has geared up for the release of her much-talked film Jagga Jasoos, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Apparently, Ranbir and Katrina Kaif have come together once again only to complete the last few scenes for the detective musical. The film is directed by Barfi director, Anurag Basu. The former lovers are reportedly spending a good time on the sets. They were having much fun while forcibly tripping their director Anurag Basu’s hair.

As per reports, Ranbir and Katrina planned to play a prank with Anurag Basu. They were also taking revenge on behalf of their assistants for their lost locks. Reportedly, the assistants who were asked to chop their hair by the director, approached Ranbir and Katrina to help them in taking revenge as they were scared of doing it. Katrina gave a nod and along with her gang made the director sit on the chair and chopped his hair. One can see in the video below, Katrina chops Basu’s hair with a trimmer while he is sulking over it.

Anurag Basu took to twitter to share the video and captioned it as, “Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak…

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s much-delayed and now upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos is all set to release on April 7. The former lovers are all set to take audiences for a thrill ride with their musical drama film. One surely can’t wait to witness their sizzling chemistry post-breakup.