Watch: It’s Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Today And Here’s How Salman Khan Will Be Celebrating!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been breaking the internet with their sizzling chemistry at the IIFA 2017. Fans are going crazy to just have a glimpse of the two together.

Salman’s gesture towards Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2017 press conference left everyone surprised and happy. Media and stars couldn’t stop cheering for the former couple as Salman Khan headed to hug Katrina Kaif.

Who’s who of Bollywood has reached New York for IIFA 2017 awards. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and many others were spotted having a gala time together in New York like never before.

At the IIFA press meet, Salman Khan stole all the limelight. The Sultan actor asked media and everyone to sing a Happy Birthday song for Katrina Kaif, who celebrates her birthday on 16th July.

The actor took the mic and said that currently he can remember only one date and that is Katrina Kaif’s birthday. He then gets media sing birthday song for her. The moment arrived when he personally went to Katrina, hugged and kissed her leaving everyone cheer and hoot for them.

At a sitting press conference, media asked Salman Khan how he was planning to celebrate Katrina’s birthday. Watch the video to know Salman’s answer.

Well, IIFA 2017 is making the right noise, thanks to Salman Khan’s gesture towards ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The two are all set to romance onscreen as well in their next ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film releases this year in December.

More from #salmankhan at #iifa2017 #newyork @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

