Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput Promotes Kriti Sanon’s Bareilly Ki Barfi In A Most Unique Way

Sushant Singh Rajput is helping Kriti Sanon in promoting her next film Bareilly Ki Barfi!

While Kriti Sanon is currently busy in promoting her next film Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor friend Sushant Singh Rajput is trying his best to help her.

Sushant has posted a video on Instagram asking the fans to post their videos for impressing Bitti. It is Kriti’s character in the film. He has also expressed his excitement for the actress’ film.

Sushant has captioned the video as, “Can’t wait to meet #Bitti on 18th August @bareillykibarfi . #bittikadulha kahan ho bhaiya? Jaldi karo!! @kritisanon @rajkummarrao @ayushmannk”

While the actor’s gesture was sweet, the actress did not lag behind in appreciating it. Kriti, thanking Suhant, reposted his video on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Thank you #FilmonKeDhoni ji! Bareilly aayein toh Bitti se miliyega jaroor! Do tell me how you like this #BareillyKiBarfi Sush! #Repost @sushantsinghrajput with @repostapp.”

Thank you #FilmonKeDhoni ji!😂Bareilly aayein toh Bitti se miliyega jaroor! Do tell me how you like this #BareillyKiBarfi Sush! 🤗😘 https://t.co/Jp363vBHVq — BITTI (@kritisanon) August 16, 2017



Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on August 18, this year. Along with Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about the work front of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be seen in the film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’. He is also going to work with Sara Ali Khan in the film ‘Kedarnath’. Also, the teaser poster for his next year release ‘Drive’ was recently unveiled by Karan Johar. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is slated to release on March 2, in the next year.