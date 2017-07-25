Watch: Lady Fans Go Berserk On The Sets Of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai In Morocco!

Fans go crazy for Salman Khan as the actor begins shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai Morocco schedule with Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his co-star Katrina Kaif is currently in Morocco for the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Soon after attending IIFA 2017 in New York, Salman and Katrina rushed to Morocco for the shooting. Ever since Salman has landed to Morocco, fans there are going berserk. Salman’s fan clubs have been constantly sharing photos and videos of the actor on social media.

Salman, who is currently in Essaouira, Morocco can be seen surrounded by fans as he makes his way to the car for the shoot. Sporting his popular checkered scarf which he was seen wearing even in the original film franchise, Salman makes his way to the car amid tight security. As soon as fans realize Salman Khan is around them, female fans go crazy. In the video, one of the female fans can be heard crying as she shouts out for Salman to catch her attention.

@BeingSalmanKhan sir surrounded by his crazy fan girls…The way they are shouting his name…Most Loved 👌 #TigerZindaHai 🐯 pic.twitter.com/c8a75qpjWL — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) July 25, 2017

Here’s another video of Katrina Kaif posing with fans before leaving the sets:

Well, Katrina is surely enjoying Salman’s company and moreover, shooting for the film in Morocco. The Jagga Jasoos actress has been updating her fans about enjoying water sports and much more.