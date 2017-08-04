Watch: Malaika Arora Posts A Funny Video Of Arbaaz Khan Slicing A Melon On His 50th Birthday!

Malaika Arora makes the 50th birthday special for her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan!

The Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Earlier married to model and actress Malaika Arora, the celeb is now single. Although now separated, his wife tried her best to make the day special for him.

Malaika has posted a picture as well as a video on Instagram wishing Arbaaz a happy birthday. In the video, that she has shared, the actor-director can be seen smashing a watermelon. And quite hilariously, his wife in the caption calls it ‘a tarbooz for arbooz’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Her caption reads, “A tarbooz for arbooz …..happy 50 arbaaz happinesssss always @arbaazkhanofficial”

A tarbooz for arbooz 😂😂…..happy 50 arbaaz🤗🤗🍉🍾🍾🍾happinesssss always @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Also the picture, which Malaika has posted, sees a happy Arbaaz all set to cut his birthday cake. She posted the picture with the caption, “Happy bdayyyyy arbaaz….happiness always.”

Happy bdayyyyy arbaaz….happiness always.🍾🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

It was yesterday only Malaika made an Instagram post sharing her beautiful picture. On the same picture, one of the Instagram users criticised her for enjoying on her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s money.

Responding to the troller, she wrote, “I do not indulge in such conversation coz it’s below my dignity, but I jus had to coz u certainly got to get your damn facts right before spewing s*** n slagging me off when u know nothing about me. Except sit and pass judgement on other people’s life, I seriously suggest you find something to do with ur time coz you clearly have nothing better to do in life.”

Malaika Arora was married to actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan. After staying in the relationship for 18 years, the couple parted ways with each other in 2016. But the way they have been coming together on occasions are a proof that they are still very good friends with each other.