Watch: Prasoon Joshi Speaks Up On Replacing Pahlaj Nihalani As CBFC Chief!

Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the new CBFC chief on which he says that he would try to bring a positive difference!

Pahlaj Nihalani has been sacked as the chief of CBFC and the ad-man cum lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed to take over. Nihalani had become a nightmare for the filmmakers of B-town. And most of them must be having a sigh of relief after this step of the government.

Talking to media about his new responsibility, Joshi said, “Good intent is the best beginning. Bearing responsibility and doing my best has been my endeavour. I have believed that right and responsibilities are better served with a constructive contribution.”

He also said, “One hopes to make a positive difference with the guidance and support of respected minds.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked about how he is going to carry out his job, he said, “I first need to understand the role and responsibility. I do understand it in a short form but I need to know completely what the processes are specially. With good intent, I would like to make as much difference as I can.”

Along with the chairperson, the members of the board have also been reconstituted. On that, he said, “All the good people who join will make a difference. I think it has to be done together and there has to be some sort of understanding which has to be brought in this job, it needs to be done and we need to look at it constructively. That’s what I would do. I would do it to the best of my abilities.”

The new members of CBFC include Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri, Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih. The board also has Waman Kendre, T S Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.

Watch Video : Prasoon Joshi REACTS On Pahlaj Nihalani Being Sacked From Censor Board