Watch: Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Speaks Up On Railway Controversy With Shah Rukh Khan!

Raees director Rahul Dholakia has this to say on the railway controversy with SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan went onboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai for the promotional campaign of Raees on January 24, 2016. Thousands of fans gathered at the station as Shah Rukh Khan boarded the train from Mumbai.

As per media reports, when the train arrived at Vadodara station at around 10:30 PM on platform number 6, SRK’s fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor. The train halted at the station for almost 10 minutes and reportedly, the crowd went berserk. Reportedly, fans started banging the window panes of the train and started falling on each other only to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.

Reports suggest that one person died and two policemen injured during the stampede. Sorts of reports suggest that the person suffered a heart attack because of the stampede. The deceased is identified as Farid Khan Pathan, a resident of Vadodara. He also happens to be the uncle of a female journalist who was traveling in the same train.

To this, the director of the film Rahul Dholakia was asked to comment on the same. Here is what he said.

He said,”I was also present in the train, there was no controversy, it is very unfortunate what has happened. That journalist girl Sameera was helping in our train with us. It’s very sad that her uncle passed away. Really sorry for that.”

One of the colleagues who was traveling in the same train has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite in a shock after the tragic incident. He immediately extended help to the family. The female journalist was quite excited as her uncle came down to see her at the station but things turned out to be sad.

Shah Rukh Khan who reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi commented about the unfortunate incident and said, “We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone in a trip like this, it saddens us all.

One of our colleagues was traveling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Baroda. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully God will bless her soon.”

He further added, “On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour.”