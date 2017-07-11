Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Ex Flame Katrina Kaif’s Birthday With Love

Ranbir Kapoor makes Katrina Kaif’s birthday special by celebrating it in advance at Jagga Jasoos promotions.

Former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The two recently headed to Delhi for yet another promotional schedule. With film just a few days away from the release, Ranbir and Katrina are making sure to give their best at promotions without letting their past affect professional life. The two have parted ways but the friendship between the two stays strong.

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Katrina Kaif’s birthday at Jagga Jasoos promotions in Delhi. The handsome hunk made Katrina’s birthday special by celebrating it in advance as the actress will fly to New York for IIFA 2017 awards. The actress will ring in her 34th birthday on July 16 in New York and of course, Ranbir made it special by celebrating it in advance. Isn’t this so cute?

One can see in the video, Katrina cutting the cake while Ranbir sings the birthday song for her along with other media people.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Katrina Kaif’s birthday at Jagga Jasoos promotions in Delhi:

