Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts On Dad Rishi Kapoor Slamming Director Anurag Basu For Jagga Jasoos Failure

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s recent movie Jagga Jasoos did very poorly at the box office thus leading to a lot of drama.

The Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was a fail with the viewers after a four-year release. Recently at a trailer launch, the ‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he thought of the whole issue regarding director Anurag Basu and father Rishi Kapoor’s public feud.

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had blamed director Anurag Basu for the loss of the film in a tabloid interview. He stated that Anurag was lazy and irresponsible. The actor also included music composer Pritam’s name in the drama and claimed that if the songs should have been ready on time.

Rishi Kapoor had said, “Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam (composer) probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You don’t take an opinion from anybody…He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed…”

Anurag Basu and Pritam didn’t react much to the public blame game and chose to let it slide. Ranbir Kapoor had even produced the movie and thus lost a lot of money as well. The actor agreed that the movie was under production for almost 4 years but unfortunately couldn’t entertain the audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor said that he doesn’t agree with what his father Rishi Kapoor said regarding the loss of ‘Jagga Jasoos’. But he added that his father is only looking out for him and protecting him.

He merely told the reporters that his father (Rishi Kapoor) is a very emotional man and he said some things to protect me. Ranbir also assured that he doesn’t necessarily agree with his father’s opinions and admits that sometimes the movies don’t work.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ranbir also shared that he thinks ‘Jagga Jasoos’s’ failure will help him learn from his mistakes. He also claimed that working with Anurag Basu was fun and he won’t agree with other people’s opinions about everything.

The ‘Barfi’ actor was present at the Sanjay Dutt comeback movie ‘Bhoomi’ trailer launch in the city. The movie ‘Bhoomi’ is directed by Omung Kumar and is set for a September 22nd release this year.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also present at the launch and added that ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was a well-made film with some good shots. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in ‘Dragon’ and also in the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic with director Rajkumar Hirani.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS On Rishi Kapoor- Anurag Basu Feud Over Jagga Jasoos Flop