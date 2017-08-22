Watch: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Caught On Camera Cuddling With Each Other

Putting the break-up rumours to an end, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been caught on camera while they were cuddling!

The Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been allegedly dating each other for years. And at the same time, there have been rumours every now and then about the two of them breaking up. But all such rumours came to an end when a few days ago their kissing picture had gone viral on the internet. The picture was from a photoshoot, which saw the two of them sharing intimacy with each other.

One day later, they were spotted together on a dinner date. And then they had also come together in the same car for Riteish Sidhwani’s birthday bash. What more proof can one want that they are still together?

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, for the alleged couple’s fans, we just do not have these photos. There’s something more. A video of Ranveer and Deepika has gone viral which sees the two of them getting very close to each other. They are cuddling while the actress is all smiles being with the actor. The video is of Zoom and the fans have been sharing it all over the social media.

P2 Nothing kills me but how he sits and then pulls her towards him, I feel bad for the girl tho 😂💕🙈… — #deepveer #life #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh A post shared by Ranveer & Deepika (@deepveer_life) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

When their kissing picture had gone viral, it was reported that it had fumed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We wonder how would the director react on seeing this viral video of the two actors!

Talking about the work fronts of the actors, they are together working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmavati’. The film will have Ranveer Singh playing the role of Alauddin Khilji and Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, Queen Padmini’s husband. It is expected to hit the theatres on November 17 in Diwali, this year.