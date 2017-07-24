OMG! What’s Happened To Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is almost unrecognisable in the video that he has shared on Instagram.

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the craziest streak of the tinsel town. The actor never misses to amaze us with his cool, funny and different things that he keeps doing every now and then.

The actor has again done something which, we are sure, will surprise you. Ranveer had been away from social media for quite a long time. But now he is back and he is back with a bang! The actor recently posted a video of himself via his Instagram handle.

In the video, we can see a strange looking Ranveer walking in a completely different style. Moreover, he is flaunting a pot belly dresses in a printed shirt and denims. And we cannot help us saying that his paunch is hilarious!

Watch the video here…

Adonis DNA A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

He has captioned the post as “Adonis DNA”. For those who don’t know, ‘adonis’ is a Greek Mythology word which means ‘handsome young man’.

Well, that was surprising! Wasn’t it?

Ranveer was keeping himself away from the social media as he has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’. So, to keep himself into the character it was important for him to be that way.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor is playing the role of Allaudin Khilji in ‘Padmavati’. He was carrying a bearded look for a very long time. And it was for the look of young Khilji that he had to trim his beard. It was very recently when the actor had shared his trimmed beard avatar.

Apart from Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are also currently working with him for SLB’s ‘Padmavati’. The film is a period drama based on Queen Padmini. The actress will be playing Queen Padmini in the film and Shahid Kapoor will be playing the role of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, Queen Padmini’s husband. ‘Padmavati’ is expected to release in Diwali, this year.

