Watch: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan Promote Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha In Most Unique Ways

The young Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan are promoting Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in the funniest ways possible!

The upcoming Bollywood film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already created quite a buzz amongst the audience. Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the film has got a very interesting and motivating storyline that has piqued the interest of the people. The film is going to release this week. And along with the star cast of the film, the young Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan are also promoting it.

Showing their support for the film, each of them has posted videos on the social media promoting the film. The videos are unique, funny and are sure to make you laugh.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sid, who has worked with Akshay in the film ‘Brother’ shoots a video in a car. Posting the same, he writes, “Glad you finally found your toilet brother! Only 2 days to go, good luck to @akshaykumar @psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKatha.”

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar @psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017



Varun, while working out in the gym, reminds the audience about the film’s release date, He writes, “Good morning just 3 days for #ToiletEkPremKatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar and @psbhumi”

And the craziest of the crazy, Ranveer Singh enters Bhumi’s washroom, as he can’t find another one. He writes, “When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha 🚽 this Friday! @akshaykumar @psbhumi”

The film ‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. It sees Bhumi playing the role of a woman who decides to leave her husband’s house immediately after her marriage. The reason being that the house does not have a toilet. The story continues with how Akshay, the husband, struggles to build a toilet in order to bring back his wife.

Watch Video : Akshay Kumar Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Thackeray At Women Self Defense Graduation Ceremony