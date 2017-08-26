Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai Stars Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Bring A Perfect Eidi Ahead Of Eid-Al-Adha

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wish their fans Eid Mubarak before the festival of Eid-Al-Adha!

The Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have again teamed up almost after six years for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Their fans have been missing the lovely duo for a long time. They were last seen together in the film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ back in the year 2012.

There is still a few months left to see them romancing each other on the big screen. But before that, the duo has brought a special Eidi ahead of the festival of Eid-Al-Adha. And it is specifically for Salman’s fans in the Middle East. The two of them have shot for an advertisement for a fashion label.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Posting the video on Instagram, Salman writes, “This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East.”

This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

In the video, we can see a handsome Salman sending a paper plane towards a beautiful Katrina. Towards the end of the video, the actress reveals the message written on it, which says “Eid Mubarak.”

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he was last seen in the Eid release ‘Tubelight’, which performed average at the box-office. Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor is also going to be a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance film. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ which released on July 14, this year. Post Tiger Zinda Hai, she will be shooting for Anand L Rai’s next alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

She is also a part of Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.