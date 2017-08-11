Watch: Salman Khan Preps Up With Angad Bedi For Tiger Zinda Hai Action Scenes!

After Morocco, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have headed to Abu Dhabi for the shooting of their next film, Tiger Zinda Hai. It’s believed that the team is there for the shooting of last action sequences in the desert region, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The last schedule is in full swing as the stars are engrossed in hectic preparation.

We came across a couple of videos that see Salman Khan and Angad Bedi prepping up for the action scenes. The video sees Salman Khan gymming in the back while Angad is prepping for his action scenes with the action trainer Najmeddin Al Hadad.

Angad Bedi shared the video with a caption, “Training with the best@najmeddinscorpion who has fought 300 fights ..getting ready for the action sequence of @tigerzindahai in #abudhabi in the zone #fight #kickboxing # punches#cinema

Training with the best @najmeddinscorpion who has fought 300 fights ..getting ready for the action sequence of @tigerzindahai in #abudhabi in the zone #fight #kickboxing #punches #cinema A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Here’s another video of Salman Khan in the background taking a casual walk at the gym as he arrives for his workout session for Tiger Zinda Hai:

Yay thank you @najmeddinscorpion for this glimpse of @beingsalmankhan at the gym 😍 #BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #TigerZindaHai A post shared by SALMAN KHAN MERI JAAN 💛 (@salmankhanmerijaan) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Recently, Salman Khan was overwhelmed by the response and love he received from fans and thanked them for their continuous support. Salman wrote, “Shooting for Tiger Zinda hai thank you #AbuDhabi government and all the fans for the incredible love and support.”

Shooting for Tiger Zinda hai thank you #AbuDhabi government and all the fans for the incredible love and support . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 9, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger and the second installment of the series. The awesome duo, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan are reuniting for the film after almost five years. The film releases this December!