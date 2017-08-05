Watch: Salman Khan’s Heartmelting Gesture When His Father Salim Khan Leaves A Party

Salman Khan was seen kissing his father Salim Khan’s hands while the latter was leaving Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday party!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan is very close to his family is known to all. Even after being a superstar, he lives in the same old 3 BHK flat just to be with his parents and the old family memories. Salman’s father Salim Khan married twice. Hence Salman has got two moms, Salma and Helen. And both of them are equally dear to the actor.

It was Salman’s younger brother Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday yesterday. And the whole ‘Khan’daan celebrated it with a bang. From the family, all the brothers including Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail were there at the bash. Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora was also seen enjoying his birthday bash to the fullest.

Celebs like Karishma Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Aditi Gowarikar. Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Daisy Shah, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak were seen at the party.

The party was going all well. But one thing which caught our attention was one gesture of Salman, which was absolutely heart melting. When the superstar’s parents, Salim and Helen, were leaving the party, he not only came to drop them to the car but also kissed their hands.

That was one lovely gesture by one admirable son! Wasn’t it?

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he was last seen in the Eid release ‘Tubelight’, which performed average at the box-office. He is next going to be seen in the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. The shooting of the film has been finished recently and is now in its post production stage. It is slated to release on December 22, this year.

Apart from this, the actor is also going to be a part of Remo D’Souza’s dance film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.