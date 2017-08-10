Watch: Sanjay Dutt’s Comeback Film Bhoomi Trailer Is Intriguing, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Powerful Act Leaves You Wanting More!

Finally, the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi trailer is out. The Omung Kumar-directed film marks the beginning of a new chapter in the actor’s life and it is expected to be bang on. The trailer is an interesting blend of an action and drama.

We have seen Dutt in the roles as a lover, brother, and son but never as a father. This time the actor has stepped into the role of a father and his powerful act leaves us wanting for more. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Dutt’s daughter and believe us, she is totally a surprise package in the powerful character. Sanjay and Aditi perfectly complement each other in their roles as father and daughter. Sharad Kelkar plays the role of a villain against Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi and there couldn’t be any better choice.

Bhoomi, which marks Omung Kumar’s third project after successful films like Mary Kom and Sarabjit, has been extensively shot in Agra, and the story revolves around a father-daughter duo. The film also stars Shekhar Suman, who plays the role of a friend to Sanjay

Dutt’s character.

Watch the trailer below: