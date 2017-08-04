Watch: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal’s First Day First Show Public Review

Here is the public review of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Jab Harry Met Sejal has finally been released today. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. It is after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ that the two of them are seen sharing screen space together.

After the first show of the first day, the review that the film is getting from the audience is quite good. People are praising Imtiaz Ali’s direction and the acting of the star cast. Especially the chemistry between SRK and Anushka is something that everyone is praising.

The film has got a mixed response from the critics. But the film is expected to perform very well at the box-office.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ sees Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a Punjabi munda, Harinder Singh Nehra, most often called Harry. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is seen playing the role of a Gujarati chokri, Sejal Jhaveri. The story of the film revolves around the engaged Sejal who loses her engagement ring somewhere in her Europe vacation. And this is when Harry comes in the picture who as a guide, helps Sejal in finding her ring.

The journey is of love, romance, fun and adventures and features a sizzling chemistry between SRK and Anushka.

Is Harry able to get back Sejal’s ring for her? Do they fall in love? If yes, do they finally unite? These are some of the questions, answers to which you will only find in the cinemas.

So, book your tickets and catch a show of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.