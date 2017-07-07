Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Quirky Chemistry In Jab Harry Met Sejal Rapid Fire Question

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry met Sejal is one of the most anticipated films of the year ever since it went on floors.

The mini trails and song from the film have been receiving rave reviews adding to the excitement. To add to this, Shah Rukh aka Harry and Anushka Sharma aka Sejal posted a quirky video in which the duo can be seen answering some rapid fire questions in their character forms. Throughout the video, Sejal keeps on interrupting Harry in the middle of his answers.

In the beginning of the video, Shah Rukh answers the meaning to Sejal, saying it means wave (with actions). Then follows a series of questions, where Sejal keeps interrupting Harry #BeechBeechMein!

Check out their quirky chemistry here:

‘Beech Beech Mein’ from Jab Harry met Sejal that was launched recently by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali has presented to the audience a quirky avatar of the actors.

The song features Shah Rukh and Anushka freaking out as they set out to celebrate in a club.

The characters, Harry and Sejal are garnering much love from the audience with the introduction of every new mini trail. The songs ‘Radha’ and Beech Beech Mein’ have already become a rage among the audience.

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around the story of a Punjabi tourist guide and a Gujarati girl. Shah rukh’s name in the film is Harinder Singh Nehra, while Anushka plays Sejal.

The makers of Jab Harry met Sejal are laying a unique marketing grammar. After releasing a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction to the audience to the film’s characters Harry and the Sejal, the makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song ‘Radha’ amongst the girls.

Visiting the clubs in Mumbai as they launch the second song, ‘Beech Beech Mein’ serves as yet another marketing ace by the Team Jab Harry met Sejal.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.