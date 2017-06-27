Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say This On Suhana Khan Being Embarrassed At Tubelight Screening

‘

Shah Rukh Khan requests the photographers to not chase his kids for photographs!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating Eid this year with his whole family. His kids Aryan and Suhana don’t live with him as they are studying abroad. But they are back home this year for the festival of Eid. So, the superstar has plans of spending some quality time with his kids on Eid.

Also, to greet his fans and media, he held a press meet on Monday, where he talked about many things including his Eid plans, his cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ and his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal.’

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In the press meet, SRK also talked about the incident at Tubelight’s screening where his daughter was followed by the shutterbugs.

The superstar requested the photographers to not chase his kids for photographs as he said, “Bacchon ki tasveer lo toh thoda pyaar se lo yaar… Ek do photo leke chod diya karo.”

It was at Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ screening, where Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan once again stole the limelight. The star kid, as usual was spotted in a stylish look. She was seen wearing an off-shoulder black crop top paired with dark blue ripped jeans and platform heels.

Along with her, was also spotted actor Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey, who is a very dear friend of the young girl. Suhana was looking all embarrassed with the paparazzi following her everywhere.