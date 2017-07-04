Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Speaks Up On CBFC Banning Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Objectionable Word

Yesterday, at the song launch of his upcoming movie, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his opinion on the CBFC ban on the word ‘intercourse’.

The second mini trailer of the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal invited trouble not only for the makers and cast of the movie but also to Indian Television channels. A word ‘intercourse’ mentioned in the promo created a storm at the Central Board of Film Certification.

The chief of CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani said that the word was banned from the film and was not allowed to be viewed in the trailer. He even claimed to take legal action against the makers and all TV channels that aired the promos. Later, the CBFC chief challenged a leading news channel to gather one lakh votes in support of the word and then he would pass the trailer to be viewed on TV.

The news channel was successful in gathering one lakh votes but when a reporter was sent to question Nihalani about this development, he ignored the reporter and did not say anything.

Last night, at the song launch of the same movie, Shah Rukh Khan was questioned regarding this issue. The actor said, “The way people have voted, they should come and watch the film too. I’ve said this before as well, we respect the CBFC a lot, they are doing their job, we are doing ours. Having said that, I don’t think in the context of the film there is anything objectionable.”

Further, the actors continued to answer questions regarding the song and the film. After SRK’s statement, it seems the actor has taken this issue as a positive thing rather than negative.The entire team of Jab Harry Met Sejal along with SRK, co-star Anushka Sharma, and director Imtiaz Ali, went club hopping to launch the new song, Beech Beech Mein.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 4.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan REACTS At Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Intercourse Controversy!